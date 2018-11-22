Senate: I ‘ll floor Ekweremadu come 2019, APC candidate boasts

The Enugu west Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has boasted that she would defeat Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in the poll owing to her policy trust.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu outlined her policy trust to include women inclusion, attraction of improved education at all levels, health care services, job creation for youths and industrialisation.

She said that even though the senate is not an executive position, “I would do it relying on my alignment with the national and state executives to ensure we do it.”

She disclosed this when she held a thanksgiving mass at St Michael Cathedral Agwu, to commence her campaign for the 2019 election on Tuesday the 21st of November, 2018 in Enugu.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu said “It’s a mass of unity to show we are ready for campaign. My promise is a system for improved education for primary, secondary and tertiary; to always improve health care and job creation; industrialisation because we have natural resources yet untapped.”

The Presiding Priest for the thanksgiving mass and Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Very Rev Fr Prof. Christian Anieke said he wanted to see more women in the political space “because men have dominated it a lot.”

Fr. Anieke stated that the church has no political power but uses the power of the rosary to pray for God to enthrone the righteous on the political power.

In his homily, the Agwu Catholic cathedral administrator, Rev Fr. Nnaemeka Nwadu prayed that Ibekaku-Nwagwu’s political intention will align with the intention of God.

Citing John 16:23, Fr. Nwadu said that whatever one was able to ask through the name of Jesus, God will grant such request and urged politicians to share their wealth with the poor as was done by Zacheus in the Bible.

