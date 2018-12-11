Senate: I won’t disappoint my people if elected – Abba Moro

Moro, a top contender for the Benue South Senatorial seat, said he would spare no effort to attract meaningful infrastructural development to the zone. He also said he would ensure the continuity of several laudable projects initiated but yet to be completed by former Senate President, Senator David Mark, the present occupant of the senatorial seat.

“Like I said I have been around with the people. I know what their expectations and aspirations are. And I do know that the legislative job that I want to undertake now as their senator involves just more than making laws. I am from a minority community from Benue State and I expect that with my exposure and experience, I should be able to give voice to my people, I should be able to be their voice in the National Assembly. Don’t forget that the NationalAssembly is a place where national issues that affect the lives of our people are discussed and debated.

Having been with them for this long, I will lend strong voice to the expectations of my people in terms of quality legislation. I will endeavour to facilitate the institutionalization of infrastructural development in my area. Attention will be drawn to all the facilities in my senatorial district that are begging for federal attention,” Moro declared.

The ex-Minister, a one-time Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, expressed confidence that the people of Benue South are fully behind him. According to him, PDP remains the dominant party in Benue South.

He said: “I want to think that unless the unexpected happens the Benue South Senatorial District had been since the inception of this democratic dispensation a PDP-controlled area. I think generally that my people still believe and trust the PDP. We were three persons that contested for the ticket of the PDP and I won. And because I have been around with my people over time, because I know their aspirations, because I know their expectations and because of some antecedents that I have recorded in the course of my appointments and elections over the years, and the fact that I had the least money in the run up to the primaries and still went ahead to defeat my opponents, I want to feel that my people still have some modicum of trust and belief in me.”

Speaking further, Moro added: “I left my teaching job that I was doing very well, to veer into the murky waters of politics because of my belief that the politicians on the stage at a time were not delivering on their promises to the people, they were not delivering on their service to the people. And so that was the main reason that I entered politics. Within these years at least by the testaments of my people, I can say that I have lived up to that my creed of service delivery. Therefore, I still want to believe that, for the first time I am going to run for an elective office at this level, and the fact that they have jettisoned money to vote for me in the primaries, indicate that they have that trust in me. And I hope sincerely that I will deliver.”