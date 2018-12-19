Senate investigates Adeyanju’s arrest by police

The Nigerian Senate yesterday gave the Committees on Judiciary and Police Affairs two weeks to investigate circumstances surrounding the arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The resolution was the only request of Dino Melaye (Kogi-PDP) who raised the issue in a point of order yesterday.

Adeyanju was first arrested on November 28 while leading a protest against alleged bias by security chiefs in the build up to the general elections.

Even though he was arraigned and granted bail same day, he could not meet his conditions until December 6 when he finally gained freedom.

Barely a week later, Adeyanju was re-arrested for his alleged connection to a 2005 murder involving him. He has remained with the police since then.

Adeyanju was discharged and acquitted in the past by the court and the lawyer who represented him then, Festus Keyamo, also confirmed this despite now being a spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

“One of my constituents named Umar Adeyanju Deji was invited by the Nigerian police having been arrested twice for protest. He is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the police and

released on bail for organising protest in the defence of human rights and democracy,” Melaye said.

“This activist was again rearrested last Thursday on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over a matter that took place in Kano in the year 2000, specifically about 18 years ago. President,

this matter was decided by a competent court of law in the Kano division of the high court of justice.

The Court of Justice A. M Haliru, the judgement has been given and Deji Adeyanju and two others

have been discharged and acquitted.

“President I have the judgement here that I will lay before the Senate. We are in a democracy, where our rights should be allowed. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given us freedom

of expression, association and freedom of the press. A situation whereby an agency of government will be used to gag individuals from expressing opinions or criticising the government of the day is not

acceptable to me, and should not be acceptable to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Melaye added that the police has concluded plans to transfer Adeyanju to Kano.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.