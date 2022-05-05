Senate leader Abdullahi joins Kebbi guber race 

The Majority Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abudullahi, Wednesday, picked the nomination form of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in Kebbi state.

Abudullahi represents Kebbi North senatorial district. He is one of the leaders of the faction of the party opposed to the incumbent governor, Atiku Bagudu.

The new media aide to Bagudu, Zaidu Bala, in a Facebook post shared a photo of Abdullahi with the nomination form alongside other party officials.

The lawmaker joins Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who has also declared interest to contest under the APC platform in Kebbi.

A former lawmaker and the elder brother to Kebbi governor, Bello Badugu, are among the politicians loyal to the senate leader. He reportedly led the delegation of party members that allegedly purchased the interest nomination form for Abdullahi.

The party’s leadership in the state is divided between two factions – one loyal to Bagudu and the other loyal to a former governor, Adamu Aliero.

