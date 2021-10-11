Senate Leader bags awards for good governance

The Senate Leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, has bagged two awards for his invaluable recognition to good governance and legislative activism in the National Assembly.

The awards came from Arewa media publication (Northern Achievers International Magazine).

Awards conferred on him, are the best and most recognised Senator of decade and; Northern Achievers international magazine parliamentary leadership for good Governances and legislative activism of the decade.

According to Arewa media publication, the awards were conferred on him to encourage him to do more for the people and also encourage him to remain focused, while he discharges his duties as leader of the Nigerian Senate.



The annual event of the Northern Achievers international magazine honours different personalities in rediscovering Nigeria: Sir Ahmadu Bello enduring legendary legacies. .

The awards on behalf of the organization was presented to the Senate Leader by the Executive Governor of Borno State, H.E Prof Ummara Zulum who was represented by Adamu Lawan, Hon. Commissioner of works, Borno State and received by the Special Assistant to Leader, Alhaji Adamu Wasagu, at the Arewa House Kaduna state..Alhaji Adamu Wasagu who received the awards on behalf of Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi thanked the organizers of the event for honouring his boss on his numerous contribution to the social and economic upliftment of the nation through sound legislation, hard work, patriotism and his overall contribution to the development of the country.

Related

No tags for this post.