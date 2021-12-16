Senate, Minister disagree over proposed Institute of Communication and Technology

Disagreement ensued Thursday at the National Assembly between the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Isa Pantami, over proposed establishment of Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Iwo, Osun State.

While the Committee headed by Senator Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi Central) gave tacit support for the proposal as entailed in the bill sponsored to that effect by Senator Adelere Oriolowo (APC Osun West), the Minister kicked against the proposal on the grounds of paucity of fund for its establishment and sustenance as well as alleged duplication of mandates of existing institution.

The Sponsor of the legislation titled: “A bill for Act for Establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Iwo , Osun State “Senator Oriolowo in his presentation at the public hearing , said the Institute is a necessity in the digital world.

According to him, the Institute when established, will carry out scientific and applied research in the area of modern information technology application application to optimise processes and decision support systems .

“Globally , applications of ICT are making dramatic changes in economic and social development. These changes does not generally mean an increase in the number of computers appearing in homes , work places and schools but a change in the foundations of economic growth and its relationship to human capital.

“The Institution is definitely going to play a key role in the training of journalists and media practitioners in the emerging global issues of climate change , natural disasters and insecurities / insurgencies around the world “.

But the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami in his presentation kicked against the bill.

Pantami who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Bitrus Bako, said the Institute being sought for was not needed at this time of economy downturn.

“As promising as the proposed institution may be , paucity of fund being faced by already existing institution, will also affect it if created .

“Another critical observation made by the Ministry in the bill seeking for the Institute is that the courses listed to to be run be it are already being run by some of the Polytechnics in the country.

“Rather than seeking for establishment of a different institute , concerted efforts should be made to make adequate financial provisions for the existing institution.

“The Ministry on account of these observations , submit that the bill should be stepped down,” he said.

However in a passionate appeal, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, pleaded with the Committee and the Minister to make establishment of the Institute see the light of the day.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is known for Infrastructural revolution requiring the proposed Institute as icing on the cake.

Also a youth from the State, Jubril Akintayo, submitted before the committee that existing institution the Minister made reference to , run theoretical curricular and not practical one ICT requires.

He said establishment of the Institute will help government take millions of unemployed youth off the street as technological communication skills to be acquired will fetch them jobs outside the country right in their various rooms.