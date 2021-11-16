Senate mourns General Zirkusu, four soldiers killed by ISWAP terrorists

The Senate Tuesday observed a minute silence to mourn the death of General Dzarma Zirkusu and four soldiers recently killed by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a raid of insurgents by the military in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno state.

Coming under Order 43 of the Senate Rules, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), drew attention of Senators to the demise of the senior military officer and four members of the Joint Task Force.

The lawmaker hailed the deceased for their exceptional display of gallantry in the military’s fight against terrorists in North-East Nigeria.

He described the Late Brigadier General Zirkusu as “an embodiment of humility, a gallant soldier who served and died for his fatherland.”

Ndume recalled that on Saturday, November 13, 2021, the troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, naturalised several ISWAP terrorists in an encounter in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, “the military countered the attack by ISWAP with heavy bombardment of the insurgents, following the deployment of three fighter jets to contain the terrorists.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, and four soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.”

He said despite the notable losses, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK destroyed five A-Jets, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles, and nine Gun Trucks used by ISWAP.

The late Brigadier General Zirkusu was in January 2021, redeployed from the Headquarters 1 Brigade, Gusau to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, and appointed Commander.

He was the highest-ranking army officer killed by terrorists in the North-East.