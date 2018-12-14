Senate moves to establish North West Development Commission

Twenty four hours after the passage of a bill for the establishment of

South East Development Commission, Senate yesterday set machinery in

motion for creation of similar Commission for North West.

Process for that is through a bill titled: “North West

Development Commission (Est., etc) Bill 2018 sponsored by Senator

Jibril Barau (APC Kano North) which passed first reading on the

floor of the senate yesterday.

If was passed by the senate and signed into law along with the South East

Development Commission Bill. It will bring to four the number of

regional interventionist agencies in the country.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), which establishment

bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

Four other bills also passed second

reading on the floor of the senate yesterday.

One of them is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nuclear Safety and

Radiation Protection Act and enact the Nuclear Safety, Security and

Safeguards Act.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Donald Alasoadura (APC, Ondo

Central), and the legislative proposal seeks to re-establish the

Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Also passed for second reading was a Bill for an Act to establish the

Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Agency (FCTHIA).

The Bill, which was sponsored by Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT), is

also proposing the institution of the Federal Capital Territory

Insurance Scheme (FCTIS) for all residents of the FCT.

Other bills that passed for second reading are: the FederalUniversity,

Uga, Anambra state, Establishment Bill 2018, sponsored by Senator Andy

Uba. (APC, Anambra Central), and the FCT Health Care Board

Establishment Bill 2018, also sponsored by Philip Aduda.

