Senate moves to establish North West Development Commission

Twenty four hours after the passage of a bill for the establishment of
South East Development Commission, Senate yesterday set machinery in
motion for creation of similar Commission for North West.
Process for that is through a bill titled: “North West
Development Commission (Est., etc) Bill 2018 sponsored by Senator
Jibril Barau (APC Kano North) which passed first reading on the
floor of the senate yesterday.
If was passed by the senate and signed into law along with the South East
Development Commission Bill. It will bring to four the number of
regional interventionist agencies in the country.
Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), which establishment
bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.
Four other bills also passed second
reading on the floor of the senate yesterday.
One of them is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nuclear Safety and
Radiation Protection Act and enact the Nuclear Safety, Security and
Safeguards Act.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Donald Alasoadura (APC, Ondo
Central), and the legislative proposal seeks to re-establish the
Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
Also passed for second reading was a Bill for an Act to establish the
Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Agency (FCTHIA).
The Bill, which was sponsored by Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT), is
also proposing the institution of the Federal Capital Territory
Insurance Scheme (FCTIS) for all residents of the FCT.
Other bills that passed for second reading are: the FederalUniversity,
Uga, Anambra state, Establishment Bill 2018, sponsored by Senator Andy
Uba. (APC, Anambra Central), and the FCT Health Care Board
Establishment Bill 2018, also sponsored by Philip Aduda.
Be the first to comment