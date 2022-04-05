Senate mulls university of nedical sciences in six geo-political zones 



The Senate Tuesday passed a bill seeking to establish a Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The bill was passed during plenary after the chamber considered a report on it by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the establishment of the University in the six zones of the country would address the dearth in admission of students aspiring to study Medicine and Allied Sciences in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the presence of the university would also supply the much needed manpower in healthcare service sector as well as boost income generation and ensure economic growth.

“When passed into law, the huge gap in doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products will be abridged.

“The universities will also advance healthcare delivery in Nigeria through research and innovation, training and development of the health sector,” he said.

The Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology bill was passed by the chamber after a clause-by-clause consideration of the report on it by the Committee of the Whole.