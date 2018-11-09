Senate orders Police to investigate assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

Senate yesterday called on the Police leadership to as a matter of

urgency, carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged

assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike

Ekweremadu, his wife and Son on Tuesday.

It also resolved to fast tract the Police Reform Bill to ensure its

quick passage for the overhauling of the entire police force.

Senator Enyinaya Abaribe in a motion yesterday faulted the preliminary

report of the police on the incident. According to him, the

preliminary investigation claimed to have been undertaken by the

police was not thorough going by its conclusion that the incident

was a mere burglary without getting the statements of Ekweremadu, his

wife and son, who were at home when the incident took place.

In his contribution, Ekweremadu who gave his colleagues an update

about the incident said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police in

charge of Operations (Habila Joshak) finally came to his house at 1.30

p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the deputy Senate President, the DIG, came in company of

the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, and said he was sent by the

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Ekweremadu said: “In the afternoon the Deputy Inspector- General of

Police, operations came to my house and said it was the IG who sent

him to come and see me. He came with the Commissioner of police in

charge of FCT. I showed them round and of course they were very

sympathetic of what happened.

“I was shocked when I woke up this morning (yesterday) and they said

that what happened in my house is a mere case of burglary. I am at a

loss because as we speak, they have not taken any statement from my

son who was hospitalised; they have not gone to the hospital to find

out what exactly happened to my son.

“They looked at the CCTV tapes operated by the DSS and a staff of my

house; apparently they were not able to figure it out. So it was easy

for them to quickly dismiss what really happened.

“Unfortunately for them, later yesterday evening, a technician came

and was able to figure out and was able to produce the CCTV footage,

including how they gained entrance into my house and how they got into

my room and the fight between them my wife and my son and all the

efforts we made to save our lives.

“I am happy that we have that in our custody which the police is not

aware of. I am sure that Nigeria will be shocked on what transpired

and all the efforts made to save our lives. Now that the police

appears to have concluded the case, unless they withdraw the statement

that it is a mere case of burglary, I may now be forced to release

those footage to the media and international community so that

Nigerians and ordinary people can judge whether it was a case of

burglary or attempt to kill me or whether they just want to come to my

house to have a breakfast or have a handshake with me.’’

