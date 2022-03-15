Senate passes bill to establish Federal College of Education in Edo

The Senate Tuesday passed a bill to provide the needed legislative framework for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The bill which scaled second reading on 28th September, 2021, was sponsored by Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita (APC Katsina North), in his presentation during plenary, said the objective of the bill was to provide a legislative framework to support the establishment of the college.

According to the lawmaker, the institution would augment the shortfall of teachers, as well as meet learning, research and instructional needs of the prospective students of host communities in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“The legislative framework designed for the college, is to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and other certification in the areas of its core subjects of interest on both full-time and part-time basis”, he said.

He added that the Federal College of Education would, among others, identify educational needs of southern state with a view to finding lasting solution to educational needs of the Nigerian people within the context of government’s overall national educational development agenda.

The bill was passed by the upper chamber after consideration of the panel’s report by the Committee of the Whole.