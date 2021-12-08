Senate passes bills to establish University of Education, Forestry College

The Senate Wednesday passed a bill to establish the Federal College of Forestry, Wawa Zange, Duku, Gombe state.

Also passed during plenary was a bill to establish the University of Education Numan, Adamawa state.

The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two reports by Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), who presented the reports on behalf of the committee chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, (APC Katsina North), said the Federal College of Forestry Bill Wawa Zange 2021, seeks to provide the legislative framework for the establishment of the institution.

He added that the college, when established, would provide full-time courses in forestry, technology and development to improve genetic resources of forest trees and ecosystem for economic growth and development.

The lawmaker said the college would promote Applied Sciences, Management and other fields of studies with a view to augmenting agricultural needs and expectations of Nigerians.

He said the institution as a special college would offer Higher National Diploma and Ordinary National Diploma and other certification in education in the areas of its core objects of interest on both full-time and part-time basis.

In another presentation, the lawmaker said the bill seeking to establish the University of Education, Numan, Adamawa state, would provide the required manpower needs of teacher education to guarantee improved learning in tertiary institutions across the country.