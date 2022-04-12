Senate passes Peace Corps Bill, two others

The Senate Tuesday passed the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2022 for third reading.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Interior.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South).

Senator Sulieman Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North), in a presentation on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Kashim Shettima, said the panel consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and National Unity Corps Bill into one for “ease of advancing its work.”

He said the Nigerian Peace Corps bill seeks to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building.

He explained that the Corps would have the responsibility of training the youths to advance the course of peace-building and conflict transformation through peace education, mediation and conflict resolution among warring groups and communities where there are crisis in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, “the bill when given legislative support will be of great benefit to the Nigerian youths as many of them will be gainfully employed through the establishment of the Corps.”

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday also passed the Nigerian Hunters Council Bill.

The bill’s passage was sequel to the consideration of another report by the Committee on Interior.

Senator Sulieman Sadiq Umar, in his presentation, said the Hunters Council when established would, among others, prevent and detect crimes and illegal activities going on in the country’s forests.

He stated that the body would work with the Police and Security Agencies by making available any relevant information on criminals’ encroachment, as well as partner with relevant stakeholders on Community policing.

Meanwhile, the chamber has also passed a bill to establish the Federal College of Education Afon in Kwara State .

The bill was passed after the chamber considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund.

Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (APC Ogun West), in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC Katsina North), said the institution would identify the educational needs of teachers and special persons, both physically and mentally challenged, with a view to finding lasting solution to deficits in career teachers and special instructors while achieving the National Educational Development Plan.