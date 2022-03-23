Senate passes Public Interest Disclosure Bill



The Senate, Wednesday, passed the Public Interest Disclosure and Complaints (Enactment) Bill, 2021.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committees on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, said the Public Interest Disclosure also know as the Whistle Blower, is a critical component in the anti-corruption war that needs a streamlined framework for its implementation.

According to the lawmaker, the Public Interest Disclosure bill seeks to strengthen the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and to provide a legal and institutional framework for the regulation and management of Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of the Discloser.

He said upon becoming law, it would encourage and facilitate disclosure of wrongful or unlawful activities which, directly or indirectly impact the administration and management of Public Office or Authority.

Kwari explained that the bill established an appropriate framework for rewarding and protecting persons making Public Interest Disclosures and the protection of their rights.

He added that the bill also harmonises all existing policies and legal framework on public interest disclosures, as well as penalises wrongful disclosures.