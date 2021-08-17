Senate PDP Minority Caucus Mourns Mantu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu.



The caucus in a statement released by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in Abuja on Tuesday, said the death has robbed the country of a consummate democrat and patriot.



Senator Mantu, the caucus said was also not only a fine legislator but also one of those that pioneered the reengineering process of the Nigerian parliament in this republic.



“Recall that Senator Mantu was a two-time Deputy President of the Senate in the early days of the current republic shortly after the Military returned to the barracks. It was no doubt a teething period and Senator Mantu with others worked assiduously to steer the National Assembly to safe anchorage today”, Abaribe said.



The caucus Abaribe added, is also saddened that in Mantu’s demise, PDP has lost a committed member and one of the leaders of the party.



His words: “It is regrettable, that he died now that the country and the party in particular , need his wise counseling.

“Nonetheless, the party, the National Assembly and the country will sorely miss him as the caucus condoles with his family, government and people of Plateau State.”