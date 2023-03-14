Senate presidency: Akpabio best for the job

As the countdown for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria approaches, a lot of political maneuvering are beginning to take shape across the two geopolitical zones to which the Senate Presidency has been zoned, South-east and the South-south. As the scheming for the third ranking office in the land hots up, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has been penciled down by leaders in the South-south zone as the best man for the job.

Of the 15 senate presidents we have had in the country since inception, only one came from then Cross River state, Senator Joseph Wayas of blessed memory. Akwa Ibom state looks favoured this time because of its enormous contributions to the economic development of the country. Akpabio, a former senate minority leader, hails from Akwa Ibom state, which has been a major player in the sustenance of the economic well-being of the nation since 2007 when militancy in the Niger Delta were at its peak. This caused then President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to make Akwa Ibom state Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, his second home. Akwa Ibom has been a leading producer of crude oil, the main stay of the Nigerian economy for so many years. The state currently accounts for about 31% of Nigeria’s total crude oil production that sustains Nigeria’s economy.

Akpabio, as a governor, created enabling environment for peaceful oil exploration in Akwa Ibom. The successive government in the state has made oil production and exploration a key priority and has developed a robust infrastructure to support the oil and gas industry.

It’s the solid foundation that Godswill Akpabio laid as governor in the oil sector in Akwa Ibom that enabled the state government to commit to developing the oil and gas industry in the state and has created a favourable environment for investors today.

Though many have positioned themselves as heir apparent to Senator Ahmad Lawan, none has the political mien with the sagacity and vision for a better Nigeria than Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. He is tested, trusted and represents the core of the new generation of political class needed for the transformation of a beleaguered and highly polarised country that Nigeria has found itself today, always being mocked and ridiculed at the comity of nations.

Senator Akpabio possesses the unique qualities of a man who should chair the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this point in time when Nigerians regard the National Assembly as an adjunct to the executive arm of government. Senator Akpabio understands the present mood of the nation and is respected enough across the regional divide to be able to undertake the onerous task of assuaging the diverse feelings of Nigerians. Based on his experience as a former minority leader in the upper chambers, Senator Akpabio will no doubt be humble enough to regard his colleagues as his bosses and is endowed with enough wisdom to lead instead of rule over the Distinguished members of the senate.

With his antecedents as a two-term governor and a minister, Akpabio will certainly position the people as the crucial center of legislation in a way that National Assembly and presidency will subsist in a complimentary relationship and not as a rubber-stamp entity.

The Akwa Ibom born politician has in his armoury the mien and tact to harmonize the National Assembly that would collaborate with him to rescue Nigeria from the age-long structural imbalance and gross political deceit of the elitist class. We see in Akpabio the swift that possesses the tact and rugged political dexterity reminiscent of Senator David Alechenu Mark who presided over the senate for eight years concurrently without rancour or acrimony, quite oblivious of the proverbial banana peels.

For instance, the legacies he left behind in Akwa Ibom as a governor are clear testimonies that speak volume ahead for him as a go-getter with the midas touch. Aside his unparalleled infrastructural transformation of Akwa Ibom State during his tenure as governor, all political permutations swing

in favour of Akpabio who is strongly believed by pundits and observers as a loyal party man with requisite political humility and sagacity to cohesively harmonize the National Assembly to attain the requisite government goals for the achievement of national development.

As a true and loyal party man, Senator Akpabio it was that stepped down for the national leader of his party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to enable him triumph at the party primaries without taking cognidance to the humongous expenses he incurred in traversing the length and breadth of the country campaigning for his primary election. As a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio was so diligent in service to the nation. He is a man of courage and faith, who does his job with zeal and energy.

At the launch of a movement for Godswill Akpabio for Senate President (GASEP) Hon. Jibril Tafida said making Akpabio the next Senate president was a done deal. Tafida who is the National Co-ordinator of the GASEP said “we won’t relent until we mobilize every senator in support of Senator Godswill Akpabio aspiration. Akpabio is a nationalist, loved by all Nigerian men and women of good conscience and would be of National pride if elected the next President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he said. This is because he is divinely gifted with special leadership qualities required of modern governance to lead the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio, a lawyer, was born on December 9,1962 to Chief Obot and Mrs. Lucy Akpabio, natives of Ukana, Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The young Akpabio lost his dad early in life and was raised by his mother who instilled in him values of hard work, discipline and honesty.

He was educated in the Methodist Primary School, Ukana and later in the prestigious Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Rivers state and later University of Calabar, Cross River state where he obtained his first degree in law. Godswill Akpabio began his early career as a teacher and later joined Messrs Paul Usoro & Co. Law firm as an Associate Partner.

In 2002 Godswill ventured into the uncertain world of politics and was made a Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, and later as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Akpabio eventually contested as a governor and served for two terms before he went to the senate where he was single out and made Senate Minority Leader .

Akpabio who is the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs resigned to contest his party primaries for presidency but stepped down for the leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Today he’s back into the 10th Senate snd aspiring for the office of Senate President.

Hon. Inyangudo writes from Kaduna.

