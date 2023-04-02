Senate presidency: Akpabio’s aide keeps mum on EFCC allegations, Tinubu’s group backs lawmaker

As race for the 10th Senate Presidency weekend hots up among contenders even as one of the media aides to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Mr Aniete Okon, kept mute on the corruption allegation slammed against his boss by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This seems not to negatively affect the aspiration of the embattled Akwa – Ibom North West Senator – elect, for Presidency of the 10th Senate, as it got boosted Saturday, by one of the support groups of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Blueprint had weekend asked Anieke Okon to react to corruption allegations leveled against Senator Akpabio by EFCC as widely reported in the media last week.

Okon feigned ignorance of the report and said he was in Uyo , the capital of Akwa state and would not want to speak on the matter.

“I’m in Uyo unaware of the allegations against Oga by EFCC,” he said.

As widely reported in the media last week, EFCC invited Senator Akpabio to appear before it Wednesday March 29, 2023 for questioning on issues bordering on alleged corrupt practices while serving as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The corruption allegations the anti – graft body wants Akpabio to clear include the N40billion collaboratively spent with Interim Management Committee (IMC ) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2021 and N186billion contracts awarded within the same period under review.

