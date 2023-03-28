Senate presidency: APC to apply religious balancing in zoning – Musa 

Ahead of inauguration of the 10th Senate in June, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East ) said Tuesday that the national executive of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) will address the issue of religious balancing in the zoning formula to be used for election of presiding officers.

Musa, who made the declaration while fielding questions from journalists covering the Senate said the Muslim – Muslim ticket used by the party to win the presidential election must be balanced at the configuration of leadership of the 10th National Assembly for the unity of the country.

He said: “This is a real ambush. Why don’t you wait till when I will make my declaration? But since you decide to ask me, I will say, there is no other office that deserves to be zoned to the North central than the office of the Senate President.

“But as a party loyalist, and having an interaction with the party leadership before the governorship and House of Assembly elections at the Presidential Villa, the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, requested that we all keep our intentions until when the party decides to release the zoning formula.

“Be that as it may, and as we can all see that the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I am sure will be addressed. We will queue in and decide to make our declaration.

“I would not want to pre-empt the party. I will wait for the decision of the party and ensure the interest of the North central as one of the geopolitical zones that gave the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the highest votes. If you look at the difference we gave to APC and the votes we gave to PDP, we have the largest.

“I do know there will be nothing less than the Deputy Senate President because that is what will be fair to us.”

He however said his ambition is to run for Senate presidency and use the office to collaborate with the executive in turning things around for the good of the country.

