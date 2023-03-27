Senate Presidency: APC youth make case for North-west 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest youth has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, the party leadership and stakeholders to zone the office of the Senate President to the North-west region.

According to the youth, zoning the Senate President seat to the Northwest becomes imperative, considering the region’s active participation and contribution towards the party’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

The Northwest APC youth wing said it observed that the party was taking too long to decide which region should produce the Senate President as the region have capable and experienced lawmakers from APC that were re-elected and can occupy the seat.

Speaking in a statement on Monday, Northwest APC Youth Leader, Hon. Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Oscar), explained that the zone remained a major APC stronghold in the geo-political scheme of the country, followed by the Southwest, Northeast, North central, South south and Southeast.

He said, “There is need to compensate the Northwest region with the seat of the Senate president due to the votes and supports garnered from the region. We gave President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu the highest number of votes, among the entire geopolitical zones across the country.

“The youths and every other person from the Northwest geopolitical zone who voted massively for the President-elect will be gladly overwhelmed if the Senate president seat is zoned to the Northwest.

“We observed that the party has been deliberating on zoning of the Senate president seat for quite a while, there is no need to deliberate on this, judging from ranking perspective, APC have senators that are highly competent from the Northwest.

“Some have been in the National Assembly since 1999 and are doing very well in addressing issues regarding the country as a whole. We also have senators returning for their third time in the Senate who are competent enough to deliver in the coming 10th Senate.

“For equity and fairness, the Southwest produced the President-elect, the Northeast produced Vice president-elect, while the party chairman is from the North central. The Northwest that gave the largest block of votes and support that ensured the victory of the party deserves compensation.

“We are, therefore, urging the party leadership, the President-elect and Vice President-elect, to zone the Senate president seat to the Northwest. This will canvass enormous support and confidence on the APC leadership by our teeming voters across the geopolitical zone who went out en mass to ensure victory of our great party.”

