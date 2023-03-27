Senate presidency: Group raises the alarm over vote-buying

…Asks anti- corruption agencies to intervene

A Civil Society Organisation, Adopt a Goal for National Development Initiative (AGNDI) has raised the alarm over bribery allegations ravaging the campaign organisation of one of the aspirants for the 10th Senate Presidency in Nigeria.

AGNDI alleged that the aspirant, who is a former governor, is bribing senators-elect with the sum of 10,000 Dollars to curry their favours.

The group in a statement, Sunday, signed by its director of programme, Victor B. Martins, said the allegation is a weighty one that must not be swept under the carpet.

He said: “We are shocked with reports accusing an aspirant for the position of the Senate Presidency of bribing Senators-elect with the sum of 10,000 Dollars to curry their favours.

“The despicable act, our group discovered, could be traced to a former Chief Executive of a State from the North, who would be inaugurated into the Senate for the first time in June.

“He has been accused of boasting that he would stop at nothing in getting the highly coveted seat no matter what it would cost, including guile.

“The Senator-elect who wrote a letter congratulating all Senators-elect mischievously referred to himself in the letter as a Distinguished Senator instead of Senator-elect, apparently to hoodwink new members. The question is how could a fresher that has never stepped his feet into the Senate nor inaugurated refer to himself as Distinguished Senator?”

He said AGNDI’s investigations further revealed that the former governor is bent on getting the position in order to cover up his numerous corruption cases!

He called on all the anti-corruption agencies to swing into action by investigating the allegation and bringing him to book if found guilty.

“Our group calls urgent attention to the issue of this former Governor who though a fresher going to the Senate, already corrupting the system.

“This is a Governor under whose watch banditry started and ravaged the whole zone. Same Governor was recently indicted by the EFCC alongside the discredited former Accountant-General of the Federation for mismanaging states funds running into several billions,” the CSO alleged.

