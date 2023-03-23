Senate presidency: Lobby for South-east begins as group echoes Kalu, Umahi 

A civil society group under the aegis of the National Unity Group (NUG) has urged the incoming 10th Senate to consider zoning the Senate presidency to South-east as that will go a long way in curbing insecurity and self-determination agitations.

This is against an earlier campaign by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and outgoing Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, urging the APC to zone the Senate presidency to the South-east.

Both men contented that they are the best for the job.

The NUG, in a statement Wednesday after a press conference in Abuja, called on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to “heed the clamour since it is in the best interest of the country.”

The statement issued by the NUG president, Dr. Omotayo Gbadebo, said it was in support of the clamour for zoning the presidency of the upper chamber to the South-east while the Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-west as that would entrench equity and fairness in the country.

“The scenario we are now in is similar to what we had in 1999. Remember that because of June 12, the military decided to compensate the South-west for peace to reign.

“Hence, Alliance for Democracy (AD) was registered even when it did not meet the requirements, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deliberately picked a Yoruba man, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as its presidential candidate and Atiku Abubakar from North-east as his running mate,” Gbadebo said. (Ripples Nigeria)

