Senate presidency: North-west youth group roots for Barau 

Ahead of inauguration of the 10th Senate in June, the North -west Coalition of Youth has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North) as Senate president.

The coalition in a jointly signed press statement by its chairman and secretary, Dr. Zakariya Shuibu and Onoja Adama respectively, said the position should be zoned to North west by APC where Senator Jibrin Barau hails from.

The statement reads in part: “It will be fair for the ruling party to see the need to zone the Senate president position to North-west for their outstanding performance during the recent presidential election in the country.

“North west has always been in the lead when it comes to elections. They always make sure that they deliver with huge number of votes. So, it has become necessary for the ruling party to zone the Senate president slot to the region.

“If the position is zoned to the region, the man who should wear the crown as the Senate president should be no one else than, Senator Barau Jibrin who happens to be the most experienced senator from the zone.”

The coalition in the statement eulogised leadership qualities and prowess of Senator Jibrin whom they described as a quintessential, versatile and dynamic individual.

They posited out that loyalty and commitment of the Senator would go a long way in complementing next executive arm in initiating and passing into law programmes capable of driving growth and development across Nigeria.

