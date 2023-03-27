Senate presidency: Sani Musa ready to pull out of contest, opts for DSP slot 

For religion balancing in power configuration, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East), has expressed readiness to opt out of the race for presidency of 10th Senate.

Senator Musa stated this Monday when he appeared on Morning Show, aired by the Arise News Channel.

He said the only condition that could make him to consider the position of the Deputy Senate President is if a competent Christian aspirant who is running for the office convince him to step down, with genuine reasons.

He described Nigeria as a secular nation and stressed the need to ensure balance between the two main religions in the country.

He noted that the tension that heralded the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and his running mate, should be avoided in the race for the Senate presidency.

In the current arrangement, the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, are Muslims.

Musa said: “For the exigencies of our time, looking at the volatile situation of what has generated the Muslim-Muslim ticket in this country, I am one person that believes in the secularity of one Nigeria.

“I am one person that believes that, for every reason, there should be give and take.

“We have lived with both Christians and Muslims. Some of us still have relatives that are Christians and Muslims.

“We have lived in a society where there’s intermarriage; we have lived for so long.

“Our forefathers envisaged a country where we would all live together,” he said.

