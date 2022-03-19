Senate President bags Magayaki chieftaincy title in Kwara

The Kaiama Emirate Council in Kwara State will on Sunday honour the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan with a chieftaincy title.

In a statement released in Abuja, Saturday, Lawan will be turbaned as Magayaki of Kaiama Emirate, which means the lead warrior that ensures the Emirate is protected, survives and progresses.

The title as explained in the statement by the Emirate Council, is being bestowed on Lawan in recognition of his “support for development in the Emirate and his exemplenary leadership of the Ninth senate.”

Kaiama is in the Kwara North Senatorial District and currently being represented in the Senate by Senator Sadiq Umar.

Ahead of the turbanning, Senate President and his entourage from Abuja arrived in Ilorin Saturday morning and will proceed to Kaiama on Sunday for the ceremony.

Shortly on his arrival in Ilorin today, Lawan attended the wedding Fatiha of Aisha, daughter of Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Dr Aisha Sulaiman was given hand in marriage to Dr Hussain Yahaya.

The Senate President is being accompanied on the trip from Abuja by the Senate Leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Saidu Alkali, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Yakubu Oseni, Senator Barau Jibrin, Sen Lawali Anka, Senator Bima Enagi and his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana M. Aji.