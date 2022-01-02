Senate President hails Aba paramount ruler Isaac Ikonne @93



The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitation to the former Chairman, Abia State Traditional Council, HRH, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba.

Lawan in his capacity as a title holder of Onyentukwasi Obi 1 of Aba joins family members, friends, associates, other traditional rulers and well wishers to rejoice with His Royal Majesty on this auspicious occasion.

The Aba title holder in the felicitation said: “I felicitate with His Royal Highness, Eze Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba on his 93rd birthday.

“I congratulate him for God’s blessings of longetivity and for being in good health to witness this day.

“His Royal Majesty has been a man of peace, with useful counsel to constituted authourities and I pray that his domain will continue to witness peace and development throughout his reign.”

He wished the paramount ruler a happy celebration.

