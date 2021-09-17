Senate president Lawan bags Ekiti chieftaincy title

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, will this Saturday be enrolled in the Iyin Traditional Hall of Fame with the conferment on him with the Aare Akorewolu of Iyin Kingdom by the Oluyin of Iyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

The event is part of the activities to mark the Oluyin of Iyin’s first Coronation Anniversary scheduled to hold Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

In a letter of appreciation earlier sent to the President of the Senate, the paramount ruler described Lawan as “a blessing to Nigeria.”

The letter read in part, “Your openness, warmth and assurances of commitment to the growth and development of Iyin-Ekiti in particular and Nigeria as a whole further accentuates your well-known attributes as a great leader who seeks to smoothen the concerns of the governed. You are indeed, without mincing words, a blessing to our dear nation.”

He thanked the President of the Senate for his “valued support to the indigenes of the town who are currently serving the nation in various capacities in the government of the Federal Republic.”