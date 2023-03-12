Senate President position: Group drums support for Orji Kalu 

An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, Ahmed Bola Tinubu Gida Gida Movement, has said Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North, Abia state) is the best candidate to succeed Ahmed Lawan as the resident of the 10th Senate.

The National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Zubairu-Ndaisa Danladi, drummed the support in an interview with newsmen in Bida.

He said their position was sequel to the myriad of antecedents, track records and wealth of experience of Senator Orji Kalu, who was a two-term governor of Abia state.

Danladi said as the current Chief Whip of the senate, Orji Kalu, has the requisite knowledge to successfully steer the affairs of the 10th National Assembly.

He described Orji Kalu as a result-oriented leader with proven track record of the executive and legislative combined experience that will take the Tinubu administration to greater heights.

According to him, the nation will need a dynamic, visionary, stable, unifying and purposeful National Assembly that will complement Tinubu’s blueprint to deliver the promised renewed hope of Nigerians.

Danladi described Orji Kalu as an uncommon leader who always stands for the people, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.

He said Orji Kalu has shown loyalty, consistency and competence, and appealed to the leadership of the ruling APC and the senators-elect to consider a competent, hardworking and dedicated leader like the chief whip, whose mission and vision will complement the Tinubu administration in giving the best to Nigerians.

While congratulating the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the national coordinator urged them to hit the ground running as Nigerians are eager to see the much needed dividends of democracy.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

