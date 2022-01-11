Senate President reveals crucial thing Ernest Shonekan will be remembered for

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has mourned former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday at 85.

Lawan in a condolence message issued in Abuja, Tuesday, said the deceased will be remembered for serving the country as Interim Head of State at a very turbulent period in 1993 after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

He condoled with Shonekan’s family, the Government and people of Ogun State over the death of the former Nigerian leader.

“My condolences go to the family of Chief Shonekan, the Government and people of Ogun State and entire Nigerians over this great loss.

“Chief Shonekan was a lawyer, business captain, boardroom guru and statesman. But he will be most remembered for heeding the nation’s call to duty at a very turbulent period in the history of Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan’s services as Chairman of the Transitional Council and later as Head of the Interim National Government were selfless and contributed greatly to saving the Nigerian ship from hitting the rock,” he said .

He prayed for the sweet repose of the soul of the elder statesman and fortitude for his loved ones to bear his loss.