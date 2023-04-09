Senate President: The odds favour Izunaso

As usual the race to occupy the number three political position in Nigeria has started in earnest. Expectedly also, many senators-elect have thrown their hats in the ring; both the serious and otherwise.

Those interested have revved up their campaign machinery to ensure they become the next Senate President. There is no problem with that, after all, any of the 109 senators-elect is qualified to aspire. They are all presenting their credentials as to why they believe they deserve the coveted seat.

After every general elections, the drumbeats get louder by the day as the month of June draws nearer for the inauguration and election of principal officers in the National Assembly. The most sought after are usually the Senate President and his deputy.

Aspirants among the newly elected senators are struggling to outwit one another for the plum jobs.

And this time around 2023 is not different from the others.

Names are sprouting up as to who the cap fits. While the aspirants for the Senate presidency are waiting for the zoning formula by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, many are already jumping the gun, zoning the position to themselves.

However, despite the coterie of names in the ring, one name stands out, shoulder high by any standard or specifications anyone might use. And that person the cap fits is no other than Senator Osita Izunaso.

Osita, who styles himself as the most senior senator among the pack, has so many things working positive for him.

He is a young, pragmatic and energetic man who destiny is calling, once again, to take the mantle of leadership.

Among the lots, Osita is the only one with a track record that has no blemish. He stands taller than any of them, presently.

What are his pedigree? cynics maybe asking. As a starter, he is the only one among them that has the backing and unflinching support of his state governor.

He started his career as a journalist with the defunct Satellite newspaper owned by Jim Nwobodo.

From there he moved up the ladder by becoming the Chief Press Secretary to the Third Republic Speaker of the then House of Representatives, Hon Agunwa Anakwe.

With this appointment, his political fortunes changed for the better. In political cycle, you must be ready to carry bag for someone, and that person can lift you up, if you remain obedient to your principal.

He served as chief press secretary to the minister of youth and sports from 1995-1997 and retained same position with minister of labour and productivity (1998-1999). He became the chief press secretary to the Senate President with the return of civilian administration in 1999.

After grabbing a foothold on the political ladder, he veered into contesting for the House of Representatives.

And when the political Lords in Imo state felt there was need to cut the wings of the Maverick Arthur Nzeribe, the lot fell on Osita. He defeated Nzeribe silly and became a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

When he became senator in 2007, most of those eyeing the Senate President seat now were still in their political kindergarten.

Osita took over from Arthur Nzeribe and the present governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, took over from Osita and immediate former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, took over that baton which Osita is now taking over come June 2023.

Osita was born in 1966. He obtained a BA (Hons) from the University of Jos in 1989 and later had a post-graduate degree in journalism from the University of Abuja (1998) and an MBA from the University of Calabar (2002).

In the 2007 Senate, he was appointed to committees on Rules & Business, Local and Foreign Debts, Housing, Gas, Foreign Affairs and Sports.

In a mid-term evaluation of senators in May 2009, ThisDay newspaper noted that he had sponsored bills for the Conveyance of Persons in Articulated Vehicles Bill, Treatment and Care of Victims of Conflict, National Agency for the Promotion and Preservation of Local Languages in Nigeria and Amendment of the Oil Pipelines Act Amendment.

He contributed to plenary debates and was active in committees. As chairman of the Committee on Gas he was responsible for a controversial investigation into an alleged huge increase in the contract sum of the Escravos GTL project from $1.7 billion to $5.9 billion.

When he left the Senate, he later served as the National Organising Secretary of APC.

Recently, Izunaso presented his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja as the re-elected senator for Imo West.

He hinted the president of his interest in seeking the top leadership position in the Senate. Currently, he is the most ranking senator from the South-east and the South-south.

With his intimidating credentials, Osita Izunaso remains the man to beat for the 10th Senate President. He has paid his dues and, therefore, deserves the office.

Abdul is an Abuja based journalist.

