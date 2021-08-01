Senate president’s aide, 6 others inducted CeProd fellows

The Board and Governing Council of the Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development (CeProd), has elected and inducted the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo, and six others as fellows.

The nominees who were drawn from various professional backgrounds were inducted after undergoing an intensive training course organized by the Centre in Abuja.

Those also elected and inducted by the Board of CeProd include a former Director of the National Population Commission, Bala Inuwa, who is presently the Managing Director of the Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited.

Others are Wilkie Roselyn Tinuke, Zonal Controller and Deputy Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Engr. Zayyanu Tambari Yobo, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Barr. Richard Eke Obianu; Principal Partner, New World Attorneys; Ihebinike Victor Okwu; and Anichi Chidinma Josephine, a healthcare professional at the National Hospital, Abuja.

President of CeProd, Professor Sandeep Gupta, said the election of the nominees as fellows was “in recognition of your professional standing and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards in Productivity and Economy Growth.”

While contributing to a roundtable discussion on Productivity and what works in Nigeria, the Director-General of CeProd, Dr. Chris Egbu, attributed the lingering insecurity in the country to very low levels of productivity which he described as “disturbing”.

Mr. Oloyede Adeola Adeniyi, a Council Member of CeProd, therefore, charged the inducted fellows to constantly deploy productivity strategies in public service to ensure effective management of human and capital resources at their disposal for the realization of institutional or organizational goals and objectives.

The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development is the first Productivity Centre in Africa established to complement the effort of government and International agencies such as International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Asia Productivity Organization (APO), European Association of National Productivity Centre (EANPC), and Pan African Productivity Association (PAPA).