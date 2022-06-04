Senate primary: APC picks Adamu’s successor in Nasarawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Saturday, picked Arc. Shehu Ahmad Tukur as its candidate for Nasarawa West senatorial district ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Tukur emerged victorious for the senatorial seat left by Senator Abdullahi Adamu who now occupies the position of the APC national chairman.

Chairman of PC electoral committee Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (rtd) said Tukur polled 179 votes to defeat Barr. Labaran Magaji who got 114 votes.

He said a total of 294 delegates were expected for the exercise, but 293 were accredited to vote while one delegate was absent.

In an interview with newsmen, Tukur appreciated delegates who voted him, and pledged to vigorously defend their interests if voted to represent them at the general election in 2023.

He commended the transparent and peaceful process of the primary election.

He called on his co-contestant Labaran Magaji to join him in ensuring that APC wins not only in Nasarawa west but other parts of the state and Nigeria at large.

Magaji then congratulated Tukur for emerging the winner at last.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

