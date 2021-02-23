Senate probes abuse of $20m SSI funds

The Senate Tuesday resolved to investigate allegations of abuse of the funds put together to execute the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) introduced by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2014 after the Chibok School Girls abduction .

The upper legislative chamber also charged the federal government to collaborate with the various state governments, in order to restore, revive and revalidate the SSI in Nigeria.

It equally urged the federal government to collaborate with the various states and local government areas/ area councils, to urgently design and implement a workable arrangement towards deployment of well-armed security teams around all schools in Nigeria.

Senate’s resolutions to these effects were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Stephen Adi, (PDP, Cross River State North), on the Need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria.

Senator Adi in the motion said the latest twist in the criminal activities associated with insecurity in Nigeria especially as it relates to the invasion of school premises as well as kidnap of students and teachers for ransom can be contained and defeated through the full implementation of the “Safe School Initiative” by all stakeholders.

While making contributions to debate on the motion, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South ), called for a probe of funds raised for SSI in 2014 by the federal government after the abduction of Chibok School Girls by Boko Haram insurgents in April of the year .

