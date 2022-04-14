Senate probes crude oil theft, sets up committee

The Senate Thursday put machinery in motion for investigation of Crude Oil theft in Nigeria which has been robbing her substantial revenues with attendant bleeding of the economy.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, consequently constituted a 13-member adhoc committee to carry out the investigation.

The composition of the panel was announced on the floor at plenary.

Lawan named Senator Bassey Albert Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East) as Chairman of the committee.

Members on the panel include Senators Yusuf A. Yusuf (APC Taraba Central), Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South), Mohammed Adamu Aliero( APC Kebbi Central) and George Thompson Sekibo ( PDP Rivers East ) .

Others are Senators Gabriel Suswam ( PDP Benue North East ), Kashim Shettima (APC Borno Central), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South), Sani Musa ( APC Niger East ) Ibrahim Gobir ( APC Sokoto East) and Senator Stella Oduah.

The adhoc committee was given one month to conclude work on investigations and report back to the chamber in plenary.