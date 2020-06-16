Senate pushes for decentralisation of Army varsity



Senate Tuesday proposed decentralisation of Nigerian Army University by advocating the establishment of campuses of the institution in the six geo-political zones of the country.

This was the resolution of its committee on the Army during a one-day public hearing on a bill seeking the establishment of the institution of learning with its main campus in Biu, Borno state.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), while speaking on the initiative, said that setting up the school in all the geo-political zones of the country was the best way to go.



“We will consider recommending the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in all the six geopolitical zones in the country. It is the best way to go. One of my distinguished colleagues had beautifully presented the case of having the campuses in the zones,” he said.

On the admission process, Ndume pointed out that over 80 per cent of students already admitted into the institution were from other geo-political zones than the North-East.

He also added that the record of admission process into the university in the last two years, showed that two sets have matriculated once, while they are moving to part two now.



“If you look at the admission details, about 80 per cent of the students so far admitted and registered are from other geo-political zones different from the North East,” he said.

He observed that, in other federal government universities, they usually set catchment areas but noted that it was not the case with the Army University.



“In other federal government universities in the country, they set catchment areas but this is not the case here because there is no state of origin here. Once you are a Nigerian and you meet the admission requirements, you will be admitted.

“The difference between the Army University and the Nigerian Defence Academy is that any student could go in there either as a civilian or a military personnel. Any Nigerian who wants to further his education in a specialised university is free.

“It is a unique one. You can graduate as a civilian or a military personnel unlike the NDA that you can only come out as a soldier,” he said.



Earlier, a member of the committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central), had made a case for the decentralisation of the university, saying that such approval would help to check criminality and other forms of insecurity in the country.

She said: “This is a specialised university and first of its kind in Nigeria. Crime has no colour; crime has no religion. Crime is crime in any part of the country. That is why we suggested that we should have campuses in every zone while we have the epicentre in Borno state where the University is already sited.



“It is a noble idea because other committee members supported it. It is right to have the specialized schools in all the zones. It will help us, not only in terms of technological advancement but to also reduce crime rate. It will also unite the country and bring development to the country.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, in his submission, said the university would benefit all Nigerians regardless of their geopolitical zone, describing the institution as a world class university that has been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).



Representatives of the NUC and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, all expressed support for the establishment of the institution.