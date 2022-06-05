Senate, Reps’ Clerks, others thumb up Ochigbo at retirement 

The Clerk to the Senate, Barrister Akubueze Francis Chinedu, has enjoined civil servants, particularly those working in the public service, to exhibit loyalty, humility and dedication in the delivery of their assigned responsibilities in other to leave positive legacies for the upcoming generations.

Barrister Chindu made the remark, Thursday in Abuja, at the send forth ceremony in honour of the retiring Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives (Administration), Dr Abel Daniel Ochigbo, describing him as a bundle of talent whose job at the National Assembly brought dignity, focus and humility to bear in his assigned responsibilities.

The bureaucrat, who said he found working with Dr Ochigbo as the then Clerk of the House before his elevation to the Senate seamless, stressed the need for civil servants to emulate the positive qualities of the former DCH in order to encourage national development.

“Dr Abel Ochigbo has qualities that I can describe as positive. He is humble, hardworking and focused. If we have the powers we would stop him from leaving us; but thank God that he has the opportunity of still coming back to us as a consultant,” he said.

In a similar tone, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Alhaji Yahaya Danzariya said Dr Ochigbo, would be missed for some of his wise decisions and work ethics that made the job easy for House activities.

While commending the wife, Mrs. Rhoda Ochigbo, for standing ‘beside’ her husband in moments of trail, Danzariya prayed for good health, stability and prosperity in retirement.

Dr Ochigbo while commending his bosses, colleagues and staff for the cooperation received, described life in the public service as complex and challenging. He disclosed that, for the intervention of Governor Bello Matawlle, who then was a member of the House of Representatives, he would have thrown in the towel many years ago.

