Senate screens 2 editors for ambassadorial positions

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Friday completed the screening of the 42 non-career ambassadorial nominees sent to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari a fortnight ago.

Among those screened in the category of last batch of nominees were Mr. Oma Djebah, former deputy editor of ThisDay newspapers and Mr. Debo Adesina, a former Guardian newspapers editor.

Ten others were also screened by the committee chaired by Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa ( APC, Bauchi North),

Djebah was accorded the rare privilege of taking a bow before the committee without any questions thrown at him.

This was preceded by a plea by a member of the committee, James Manager (PDP, Delta South), who spoke glowingly of the credentials and qualifications of the senior journalist.

According to Manager, Djebah had served as former commissioner and senior advisor on foreign relations in Delta state, among other notable public assignments he had creditably performed on.

He said given his antecedents and pedigree, he was happy to vouch for his integrity and competence for the post of an ambassador and therefore pleaded for the ‘take-a-bow’ privilege.

Manager’s position was corroborated by Orji Uzor Kalu ( APC, Abia North), who also vouched for the public service records and professional integrity of the nominee.

The chairman of the committee accordingly asked Djebah to take a bow.

Others screened were: Abubakar Ibrahim Siyi – Bauchi; Paul Ogar Adikwu – Benue; Jazuli Imam Galadanci – Kano; Dare Awoniyi – Kogi; and Ibrahim Kayode Laaro – Kwara. Others were Abioye Bello – Kwara; Zara Maazu Umar – Kwara; Nimi Akinkugbe – Ondo; Debo Adesina – Oyo; Folakemi Akinyele – Oyo; and Suleiman Sani – FCT.

The screening exercise began on Wednesday after the Senate in plenary referred to the communication from President Buhari to the foreign affairs committee last week.