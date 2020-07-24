Senate seeks urgent attention on Goje-Mayo, Selbe-Gembu road

The Senate Thursday called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently re-construct the road from Goje in Gombe state via Mayo Selbe to Gembu in Taraba state to prevent it from being washed away by heavy down pour, aside land slide already threatening it .

It also directed the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently rehabilitate bad portions of the road just as it called for urgent intervention from the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The upper legislative chamber also called on Federal Ministry of Power to emphasise the importance of the road to the Mambila Hydro Power Project.

Attention of the Senate on the dilapidated 127km road was drawn by Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central) in a motion moved to that effect.

Senator Yusuf in the motion anchored on Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rule, said the strategic importance of Bali- Gashaka – Gembu road to the economy of Taraba state in particular and the country in general cannot be underestimated.

According to him, the road enables farmers and cattle rearers to transport their produce/ products to the market as well as other business engagement to other part of the country.

He added that Taraba state government despite its weak financial capability , awarded the reconstruction of the road from Jalingo to Gembu to PW Construction Company , but the construction work could not reach Gembu but terminated at Goje near Mayo Selbe.