Senate set to promote FG back to farm initiative by NALDA

The Senate President on Wednesday applauded the Federal government back to Farm initiative by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority NALDA, promising to promoting it in their constituency.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, gave the assurance when he received the Executive secretary/ CEO of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne at the senate president’s office in the NASS Abuja.

Addressing the president, the NALDA Boss said time has come for Nigerians to see farming as sustainable business as being championed by President Muhammadu Buhari,

He appealed for the buy in of the NASS and their constituents by ensuring the provision of Lands in all LGAs of the Federation, he explained that NALDA was set to engage all stakeholders in the Pilot programme scheduled to begin soon, Farm Lands across the Nation will be prepared in clusters, cultivated using recent farm technologies and midwifed in a sustainable manner by NALDA for the benefit of the growing Nigerian Population.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his response expressed delight at the resurgence of NALDA and said that the National Assembly will engage her constitutes to embrace the back to Farm initiative.