Senate spokesman tackles ex-deputy Speaker Lasun over rigging allegation



The Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has lambasted the immediate past Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, over allegation that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged the 2018 governorship primary election in favour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state.



Ajibola, who is the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, challenged Yusuf to come out and justify his claims that the party’s governorship primary was skewed in favour of incumbent Governor Oyetola.



The former Deputy Speaker had Thursday after obtaining his governorship intent form at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, told newsmen and alleged that he was electorally robbed of the 2018 governorship primary election in the state.



Reacting on a radio programme in London, United Kingdom, asked Lasun to stop telling lies and guard his utterances on what befit his personality, saying he (Ajibola) was part of the APC National Committee constituted to conduct the said primary.



Ajibola who averred that all the aspirants were given equal opportunity, fairly treated and given a level playing ground, said none of them was cheated or rigged out.



He challenged Yusuf to go and analyse the results of the primary council by council for his better understanding, saying this would help to expose him to reality.



Basiru said, “Oyetola won that election fair and square. Nobody is saying Lasun Yusuf should not contest. But he must not disparage the party on whose platform he intends to run. There are 26 wards in Osogbo and Olorunda. He didn’t win in any of the wards. He should not tell lies that he was rigged out,” the senate spokesperson added.

Related

No tags for this post.