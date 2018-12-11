Senate steps down confirmation of EFCC, ICPC Nominees

The confirmation of nominees for appointment as members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been steeped down by Senate till further notice .

The decision followed a complaint by some lawmakers that the nominees were not spread across the six geopolitical zones – a situation they described as a violation of the Federal Character Principle.

Lawmakers from the South-South and South East were particularly upset that no nominee for the EFCC is from the region.

The argument for and against the confirmation of the nominees deteriorated to a rowdy session causing the Senate to go into an emergency closed-door meeting.

Afterwards, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced that the confirmation of the nominees for both agencies be stepped down till further notice.