Senate summons NDDC Officials over N100bn ‘contracts scandal’

Officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), are to appear before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts Wednesday February 16, 2022 on alleged N100billion contracts scandal.

The scandal as contained in the 2018 Audit report submitted to the committee by the office of Auditor – General of the Federation, involved 626 contractors who allegedly bolted away after collection of mobilisation fee .

Speaking on Friday on the alleged scandal, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South), said as stated in the report and queries issued, the scandal was uncovered through special periodic checks on the activities and programmes of Niger Delta Development Commission from January 1st 2013- 30th June , 2018.

He added that the Committee will insist on refund that is traceable to an individual during the Investigative hearing saying, “it is painful that over N100 billion were spent on contracts in NDDC without justification for the spending during the period under review”.

He said, “We have invited NDDC to come, they don’t have records of financial transaction. They will appear before us on Wednesday.

“They have 47 queries and we are going to issue from 1 to 47 and we are going to personalise any refund.

“It is painful that N100 billion were spent without justification for it.

“We equally invite them for status enquiry on all revenues into their accounts.

“We are waiting for the NDDC, if they don’t come , we take necessary action against them.”

The queries read in part, “It was observed that so many contractors were paid mobilisation fee to enable them to commence the execution of the projects awarded to them.

“Contrary to the terms and agreement some of the contractors bolter away after collection of the mobilisation fees.

“The surprising aspect of it was that this practice involved 626 contractors in which the sum of N61.4 billion was lost to fraudulent practices.

“Irregularities in the execution of contract awarded to SETRACO Nigeria Ltd. for the construction of Gbaregolor- Gbekbot -Ogulagha road phase worth N16.1 billion…”.