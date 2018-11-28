Senate suspends confirmation of EFCC secretary 

The Senate yesterday suspended the confirmation of Olanipkekun

Olukoyede as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC).

The decision to step down the confirmation came after a member of the

Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Isa Misau

(PDP, Bauchi Central) accused committee members of preparing a report

without the consent of others.

The chairman of the Committee, Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North), read

out the report of the committee where he stated that Olukoyede

possessed integrity and competence to perform the duties for which he

is nominated.

He also said the committee is satisfied with the nominee’s

qualification and experience; and thereafter, recommended that the

senate confirm the nominee.

After the presentation, Misau complained that only three of eight

members signed the Endorsement Page of the report.

“Let’s step down this report so that we, the members of the committee

can go through it. Because I participated actively in the screening of

these nominees and there are some of them that are not competent to

hold that office.

“I’m just seeing this report. It has not been sent to my office and I

was part of the screening and during the screening, I made objections

on certain people that are not supposed to hold that office to be

screened. It is necessary for us to look at the report,” he said.

In his defence, Utazi explained that most of the committee members are

busy with oversight.

“Most of the committee members are busy with oversight. We wrote every

member to be in attendance. What Misau attended was the ICPC

screening. He attended and participated but he did not attend this

one.

“We gave the notice to everybody to attend; and at the end of the day,

the number of people who attended, formed quorum and took the decision

on behalf of the committee (signed),” he said.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, then asked the committee chairman

to meet with his members later today, conclude and re-present the

report tomorrow.

Mr Olukoyede, who is the current Chief of Staff to the acting Chairman

of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was nominated as secretary to the commission by

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated September 10, 2018.

