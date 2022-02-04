Senate sustains queries on NDLEA over alleged N356 million infraction, orders refund

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has sustained queries on financial misdemeanor totalling N356million slammed on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by the office of Auditor General of the Federation.

Auditor – General of the Federation had in the 2016 Audit report , alleged that management of the anti – drug agency, failed to account for spending of about N356million on different items such as N43 million on revocation and purchase of operational vehicles without approval, N42 million cash advances, N12 million spent on renovation of Jigawa office without approval and purchase of N90M million operational vehicles without approval from Ministerial Tender Board.

Others are N169 million as security votes which the agency failed to account for.

The queries read: “A sum of N169,336,264.36 (One hundred and sixty-nine million, three hundred and thirty-six thousand, two hundred and sixty-four naira, thirty-six kobo) was spent on Security Votes in 2015. Further examination of the Agency‟s Budget for that year, revealed that there was no appropriation for Security Vote by the National Assembly.

” The Chairman/Chief Executive should produce the authority for this expenditure or recover the sum of N169,336,264.36 and forward relevant details for verification .

“Contract for the supply of 7 (seven) operational vehicles for a sum of N90,772,500.00 (Ninety million, seven hundred and seventy-two thousand, five hundred naira) was awarded without approval from the Ministerial Tender‟s Board.

“This contravened Section 16(2) of the Procurement Act of 2007 which states that “No fund shall be disbursed from Treasury or Federation Account or bank account of the procuring entity for any procurement falling above the set thresholds unless the cheques, or other form of request for payments is accompanied by „No objection Certificate‟ to an award of contract duly signed by the Bureau.

“The sum of N43,228,750.00 (Forty-three million, two hundred and twenty-eight thousand, seven hundred and fifty naira) was spent on renovation and purchase of 5 (five) operational vehicles in Nasarawa State Command in 2015.

“A scrutiny of the Appropriation Act revealed that the amounts spent were not appropriated for by the National Assembly. The Chairman/Chief Executive, having failed to produce the authority for this expenditure, should recover the sum of N43,228,750.00 and furnish relevant particulars for verification.

” A sum of N42,603,261.94 (Forty-two million, six hundred and three thousand, two hundred and sixty-one naira, ninety-four kobo) granted as cash advances three years ago, to 9 (nine) officers of the Agency, were not retired, contrary to Financial Regulations.

“The Agency over spent Capital expenditures in 2015 by N12,986,372.00 (Twelve million, nine hundred and eighty-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-two naira) on the renovation of Jigawa State Command”.

Spirited efforts made on Thursday by representative of Director General of NDLEA, Abdullahi Shittu, to defend the queries before the Senate Commitee on Public Accounts , failed .

Consequently, the Chairman of the committee,Senator Mathew Urhoghide ( PDP Edo South ), sustained the queries by ordering NDLEA to refund the monies allegedly spent without Appropriations.

“We will sustain the query of Auditor General’s report against your agency and the money spent illegally should be refunded,” he said.