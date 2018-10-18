Senate To Buhari: Enough of external borrowings

Okays $2.786bn Eurobond request FG to spend fund on capital projects Lawmakers in rowdy session over sitting arrangement

The Senate, yesterday, approved the issuance of USD2.786 billion from the International Capital Market as proposed in the 2018 Appropriation Act.

Similarly, the upper legislative chamber also approved the issuance of USD82.54 million to refinance the balance of USD 500 million matured Eurobond in the International Capital Market.

It, however, admonished the federal government to do everything possible to reduce or limit its request for more external borrowings, urging it to source for other means of generating revenue internally This, according to the federal lawmakers, would help avoid a cleverly managed re-conquest of the country through a debt overhang.

Resolutions to this effect were sequel to the consideration of the report on the New External Capital Raising of USD2.786 billion from the International Capital Market Approved in the 2018 Appropriation Act; and the External Capital Raising of USD82.54 million to refinance the balance of USD500 million matured Eurobond in the International Capital Market as presented by the Chairman of Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central).

Presenting the report, Senator Sani said his committee observed that the “proposed External Capital raising of USD82.54 million to refinance the balance of USD500 million matured Eurobond in the International Capital Market which matured on 12th July, 2018 with an interest rate of 5.125%.

“That the issuance of both USD2.786 billion and USD 82.54 million from International Capital Market is for the part- financing of 2018 Budget with particular interest to finance key infrastructure projects proposed in the 2018 Budget.

“The committee also observed that the stern all capital raising of USD2.786 billion will result in a portfolio mix of Domestic Debt- 68 percent and External Debt- 32%, which is an improvement over the ratio of 70:30 as at June 30,2018.

This brings the debts portfolio mix closer to the target of 60:40.

“The committee further observed that the issuance of these binds, will contribute to the implementation of the Debt Management Strategy which seeks to reduce the cost of borrowing, lengthen the maturity of the public debt stock, free- up space in the domestic market for other borrowers and help to increase Nigeria’s external reserves.” In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki stressed the need for a holistic oversight of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, saying all the committees will next week go and carry out oversight on the MDAs to ensure that there was full implementation.

Lawmakers in uproar Meanwhile, pandemonium ensued on the floor of the Senate yesterday for about 30 Minutes, over sitting arrangements for senators who defected from one party to the other.

The confusion, triggered by attempt made by the former Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom North West), to react to an allegation made by Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East) from a seat without microphone, led to near physical assaults among senators of the two major parties -the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Trouble started when Akpan, who rose through Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule under self explanation, alleged that APC leaders in Akwa Ibom state were plotting to scuttle gubernatorial election scheduled for March 2, 2019, to pave way for an isolated election to be rigged with federal might.

“Mr.President, I rise through Order 43 under self explanation to draw the attention of Senate and by extension, the good people of Nigeria, to plot being hatched by leadership of the APC in Akwa Ibom state to cause mayhem in the state during the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, March 2, 2019 across 29 states in the country.

“The plot of the Akwa Ibom APC chieftains to scuttle the election in the state through violence is to ensure cancellation of the election in the state on that day for an isolated exercise later, upon which the so-called federal might would now be used to rig it in favour of their candidate.

“Akwa Ibom is a PDP state that is working and well known to all Nigerians.

It is a very peaceful state, the reason why I am raising this alarm on planned violence against the state in 2019 general elections by APC leaders in the state.” Apparently infuriated by Akpan’s submissions noted by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Akpabio immediately attempted to react through a different point of order, but was rebuffed by Saraki for allegedly sitting in a wrong place without a microphone.

Saraki’s action worsened the situation with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North), jumping up from his seat to kick against the action.

According to him, sitting arrangement in the Senate had been disorganised since July when senators defected from APC to PDP and vice versa.

“Mr. President, I agree as a ranking senator that there should be arrangement of sitting in the Senate along majority and minority lines.

But the gale of defections that happened across party lines within the last few months had altered it very seriously, the very reason we need to be very cautious in the way we run our affairs for the remaining seven months, “he said.

Even efforts by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu to restore sanity through a point of order, proved abortive as the duo of the Senate Leader and Kabiru Marafa ( APC Zamfara Central), interrupted him by shouting that Akpabio should be allowed to speak.

The atmosphere became further charged when some lawmakers, including Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi West), openly invited the APC senators for physical combat, and Emmanuel Paulker arguing against allowing Akpabio to react since Akpan’s allegation came under Order 43.

The Senate President, however, quickly intervened by explaining that Akpabio was prevented from speaking, because he intended to do so from a seat without microphone, and also not allocated to him by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh.

“Distinguished colleagues, I never prevented Akpabio from speaking.

But he cannot do so from a seat without microphone and allocated to him by the clerk of the Senate.

He should go to a seat with microphone to make his submission, “Saraki ruled.

But when finally allowed to speak from Senator Ndume’s seat, Akpabio, who had earlier demanded for apology from the Senate for being so treated, apologised to his colleagues for the pandemonium and told them that for peace to reign, he will defer his reaction to another legislative day.

“This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not of any political parties, the very reason we should be bipartisan in our conduct.

“I want to apologise to my colleagues for raising my voice earlier on and hold my peace by not making any reaction to the allegation made by Senator Akpan “, he said .

Briefing journalists after plenary, Akpabio dismissed Akpan’s allegation as empty .

He said Akpan was crying wolf where there was none, as victims of violence in the state were even APC members and not PDP.

“With first line elections both on February 16, 2019 and March 2, 2019, APC candidates will win because 80% of electorates in the state are now with the party, ” he boasted .

Meanwhile, the Senate President has ordered the clerk of the Senate to arrange seats in the chambers along party lines before Tuesday plenary next week.

FEC explains In a related development, the Federal Executive Council has approved $2.9 billion in Eurobond and other securities to be raised from the International Capital Market to fund capital projects in the 2018 budget, Minister of Finance, Mrs.

Zainab Ahmed, has said.

The minister said this while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting yesterday in Abuja.

“Today in the Federal Executive Council, we got approval for the issuance of 2.9 billion Dollars in Eurobond.

The purpose of this approval is to enable us to implement the external borrowing plan of N849.673 billion, equivalent to 2.786 billion Dollars, which is provided for in the 2018 appropriation act and this is to fund capital projects in the 2018 budget,” she said.

The minister said the council also approved that $82.5 billion be raised to bridge the shortfall of the $500 million Eurobond that matured on July 12, 2018.

She said another $60 million combination of loan and grant had been approved for empowerment programme in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Ondo, Edo and Rivers states.

The minister further said the council also approved N374 million for the creation of six advisory groups that would serve as technical advisers on communication and legal advisers.

She also explained that the council also approved N187.4 million for the purchase of 600 bulletproof vests for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to fight illegal importation of rice.

On implementation of the 2018 budget, the minister said N460 billion had so far been released for this year’s capital projects.

