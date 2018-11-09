Senate to investigate crises in NHIS, NPHCDA 

The senate has directed its joint committee on primary healthcare and

communicable diseases and the health committee to wade into the crisis

of confidence and corruption in the National Health Insurance Scheme

(NHIS) and that of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency

(NPHCDA).

Yusuf’s tenure has been filled with controversies. His reign partially

came to a halt last year July when the Minister of Health, Isaac

Adewole, sent him on indefinite suspension over allegations of

misconduct and corruption – after which a panel was asked to

investigate the allegations.

On October 18, the governing council of the scheme again announced it

was sending the executive secretary on another indefinite suspension

also over alleged fraud and misconduct.

But he disputed the powers of the council to suspend him and alleged

he was being victimised. The following Monday, he stormed the

headquarters of the scheme with a contingent of about 50 police

officers to force his way into his office.

President Buhari eventually intervened and directed Yusuf to proceed

on administrative leave from November 5, to enable a panel he

instructed to be constituted investigate the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, at the NPHCDA, the Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, has

been accused of fraudulent practices and violation of procurement

laws.

In a motion titled, “the growing crises in the National Health

Insurance Scheme (NHIS) And the National Primary Health Care

Development Agency (NPHCDA)”, Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North) noted

the constitutional role of the Senate to”periodically embark on

oversight functions of ministries and agencies for the purpose of

enthroning good governance, probity, reducing high-handedness of

operators, eliminating corruption and improving overall efficiency”.

He explained that many public agencies have moved away from ”direct

focus on serving the citizens and advancing economic and social

development – to furthering impunity that border on personality cults

and these certainly run counter to the objectives of the federal

government.

“Major crises have been brewing at the NHIS over allegations of

high-handedness, budget distortion, fraudulent cost manipulation,

illegal investments and unprofessional manipulation of the human

resources of the agency; all these being issues that have pitched NHIS

against its employees and its Board, – while jeopardising the

interests of the general public,’’he said.

