Senate to screen Buhari’s nominees for ICPC

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission,(ICPC) to the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes for screening.

This followed the executive communication by President Buhari to the upper legislative chamber on the request for confirmation of the nominees, which was read by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) during plenary.

The President is seeking confirmation of the nominees for appointment into the anticorruption agency in accordance with the provision of section 38(6) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (Establishment) Act, 2000.

After the leader had read the letter, Saraki directed that the committee, chaired by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North), should screen the nominees and report back to the plenary within two weeks.

The appointees are : Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye from Osun state as chairman, Dr.

Grace N. Chinda from Delta, Mr. Okolo Titus (Enugu), Barrister Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra), Mrs. Olubukola Balogun (Lagos) and Justice Adamu Bello from Katsina states.

Others are : Hannatu Muhammed from Jigawa, Abdullahi Maikano Saidu from Niger and Yahaya Dauda from Nasarawa state as members.

