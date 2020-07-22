Senate urges electoral reform committee to meet expectations…lead

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage relevant stakeholders in reforming Nigeria’s Electoral process.

Lawan made the call in his remark Wednesday after referring the confirmation of the nomination of Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu for appointment as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Abia.

According to Lawan, the reform of the country’s electoral process by the National Assembly must be carried out with a view to meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

“We must ensure that we work hard and assiduously on the electoral reforms. This is one way of ensuring that we collect all the different submissions from different stakeholders.

“Our committee on INEC together with major stakeholders should start working on this as quickly as possible to ensure that we are able to meet the expectations of Nigerians regarding electoral reforms,” Lawan said.

He also gave the committee four weeks to submit its report on the appointment of Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Abia.