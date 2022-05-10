Senate wades into ASUU, FG face-off  

Ray of hope for the quick resolution of the going crisis between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) emerged Tuesday as the Senate promised to intervene and resolve the controversy amicably.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made the pledge during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students led by its President, Asefon Sunday Adedayo, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The meeting between the Senate President and the leadership of NANS was facilitated by Bishop Dr. Sunday Onuoha with a few prevent Nigerian students from going on protest to dristrup public infrastructures.

The Senate President discribed the ASUU’s disagreement with the federal government as serious issue that is having negative impacts on the future of Nigerian students and that of the development of the country in general.

He noted that the bone of contention is the 2009 agreement signed with ASUU by previous administration andding that it as now dawn on every parties involved that the 2009 agreement is not realistic.

“To me the 2009 agreement was signed in error and believe the government should not have signed it. This is because there is nothing resources to provide all the items on the agreement.

“I can assure that we will bring ASUU and FG back to negotiation table in the interest of the development of the country, because no nation can develop meaningfully and sustainably without educating her citizens.

“As a nation, we know that we have to spend and spend to educate our citizens and we are not going to shy away from this fact.”

I can assure that you are in the right place and the Senate is not only going to bring ASUU and FG to negotiate, we are also going to participate in the negotiation until the whole issue is resolved,” Lawan said.

He also appealed to ASUU to call off the ongoing strike and have confidence in the Senate’s ability to resolve the disagreement amicably.

He however appealed to NANS leadership to prvail on other students nationwide to alway follow the path of peace adding that there is no problem that it is not surmountable.

Earlier the NANS President, Asefon Sunday Adedayo, expressed disappointment with the federal government for neglecting the education of Nigerian students.

He noted that government put priority on political activities to the detriment of students who are discribed as the future leaders.

He also vowed that Nigerian students will disrupt any political activities in the FCT unless the issue of ASUU strike is resolved and students back to school.

Asefon also lamented that a four year programme has been prolonged to eight years adding the situation is now getting worse as the ASUP just announced move to commence strike.

