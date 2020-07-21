Senate’ll not be distracted in delivering mandate – Lawan

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has insisted that the National Assembly will not give in to distraction in their legislative mandate of making Nigerians happy.

Lawan spoke when a delegation of leaders and traditional rulers from Oke-Ogun in Oyo State, paid a courtesy call on him.

The delegation, led by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Dr Abdul Ganiyu and facilitated by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, was in Abuja to attend a public hearing on a bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Oke-Ogun.

Spokesman for the delegation, Ahmed Raji, had earlier said the courtesy call was to thank president of the Senate for his support for the bill.

Lawan, who was responding to remarks by Raji, said: “We here in the National Assembly, especially this assembly, have promised Nigeria that this Ninth National Assembly will work for Nigerians and that is our direction.

“That is our trajectory. We are not looking sideways or back and forth. We know what we are going for to make Nigeria better and in doing that, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We believe that every part of this country must have a tertiary educational institution and it is only fair that Oke-Ogun zone has one.

“We believe that opportunities for our teaming youth to go to tertiary institutions must be provided. At the moment, we don’t have enough spaces and therefore a Federal University of Technology in Oke-Ogun will be a welcome idea.

“And I want to assure you that the president himself believes in fairness and justice. We will do our part and I want to assure you without sounding like the spokesperson for the president, the president will also play his role positively by the Grace of God.”

Raji noted that out of about 30 federal institutions in Oyo state, none was cited in Oke-Ogun zone which has about 60 per cent of the landmass that has10 out of the 33 local governments in the state.

“We want to plead with President of the Senate to help us see to it, that this bill is passed and not only for the bill to be signed into law but that the implementation is also done,” Raji said.