Senate’s attempt to investigate Kwara bye-election ‘abuse of power’- APC

The party, in a statement signed Friday in Abuja by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, asked whether the Senate is now an election tribunal.

The senate on Wednesday directed its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged harassment, intimidation and molestation by security, before, during and after the Kwara House of Representatives by-election, last Saturday.

The APC said it is clear that the “the sweet victory” by its House of Representatives candidate, Raheem Olawuyi-Ajuloopin, has hit the “overrated” federal lawmakers from Kwara State, badly.

According to the statement, the PDP is not pretending to have learnt any lessons from its past anti-democratic practices and those occupying the Senate leadership seat have no other intentions other than to manipulate state institutions in pursuit of personal interests and massage battered ego.

“When has it become the responsibility of the legislative arm of government to constitute itself into an election tribunal?” The party questioned.

“Turning the Senate into an electoral tribunal only shows Nigerians that the PDP has not changed from its odious practice of compromising the system to promote illusionary ambitions.”

The party believes Kwara State and the rest of the country has seen enough of impunity and misrule represented by the “self-serving” leaders of the PDP.

The APC therefore advised leaders of PDP in Kwara state and elsewhere in the country to get used to losing elections as the Nigerian electorate have tasted the benefits of good governance in the last three and half years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government and would not go back to PDP’s 16 years of waste and misrule.

“Elections have been won and lost. A new and progressive Kwara State beckons.

“Through their votes, the Kwara electorate have spoken clearly on the new political direction in the State. Kwara State has suffered enough of the selfish machinations of a self-appointed leader.

The will and wishes of the good people of the state must prevail now, in the 2019 elections and beyond.”